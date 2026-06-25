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Thaddeus's avatar
Thaddeus
3d

Been playing many of your games since the '90s. Appreciate your perspective. Exile/Avernum sucked many hours of my life (in a good way).

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James's avatar
James
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No need to dread the commentariat r.e. Jonathan Blow. Builders will build, chatterers will chatter. His game will do well because he tries really hard, he's talented, and he's doing things nobody else has done.

I don't really care for his political commentary but that's fine. I don't agree with about 35% of the country apparently; I can't and don't want to punish all those people for having opinions that differ from my own. He builds good games, I play good games.

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