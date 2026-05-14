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FAN ZHANG's avatar
FAN ZHANG
May 14

Sadly one of the folks who kinda have no dignity. Not sure whether I have thought through but I definite spent a hell lot of time on it and tried a lot of things. Kinda made peace with myself too — some people just don’t get to have dignity and you know what? It’s fine. Everyone dies anyway.

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Timothy Dolphgren's avatar
Timothy Dolphgren
3d

The $5 per hour of fun rule tickles me. I usually judge by the $1 an hour rule. If I'm paying 50 bucks I better be getting at least two days of fun out of it (if you cant tell, I play a lot of video games). I do of course make exceptions - great stories stories, gameplay, etc will always be worth more even if there's less of it!

There was a game I played recently called Surroundead, the typical sort of early access survival zombie game you see a LOT of. I paid $12 for it and got ~25 hours out of it. So it cost me 50 cents per hour of fun, a great deal no matter how you look at it.

Later on I read a review that said it wasn't worth it because "the game got repetitive after 10 hours" and gave it a negative thumbs down. I was flabbergasted but it made me think that a lot of people don't really think of value in terms of fun per hour. If I had to guess his actual reason for the negative review? This guy had a blast with the game and was mad there wasn't more of it to enjoy.

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