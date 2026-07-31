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MaxEd's avatar
MaxEd
2d

I could never stand losing, and, as a result of empathy, became ashamed of winning (if I hate losing, obviously, so do other people and I should not win against them). So I dislike Monopoly, and, to be honest, most other tabletop games.

When I spent my childhood summers in countryside with my only friend, I endlessly invented tabletop games for us to play, but they all were "us against 'AI'" where 'AI' was mostly 'dice rolls + some crap I thought up' (for example, I during 'AI' turn, I would call 'AI will build a catapult in this city if I roll <=3, or phalanx if > 3). And of course, 'AI' always lost in the end.

Now, I understand that I was trying to invent cooperative games from the first principles (or tabletop RPGs). But by them, I didn't even play RPGs on PC (my knowledge of English wasn't enough to understand the story or the rules). Instead, I mostly enjoyed strategies (such as Civilization, as you can probably guess from my 'AI' example above), and tried to replicate them on paper, but for two players working together. My greatest regret is that I didn't discover D&D back then: we could have had so much more fun than with my half-assed attempts to reinvent the wheel!

These days, I only enjoy cooperative tabletop games. And those just have to have complex rules, because they replace inter-human conflict (which is of endless complexity) with conflict between players and rules (which is only interesting if rules allow for complexity). But that's OK: I'm ready to learn any amount of rules as long as I don't have to compete against anyone.

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Brent's avatar
Brent
2d

About 8 years back my family learned the real rules of Monopoly and went on quite the kick of six-player monopoly--my parents, my brother and sister-in-law, and my wife and me. Surprisingly enough, a real game doesn't take more than 2-3 hours. No worse than a game of Talisman or something like that.

I find myself more often coming back to games like backgammon more than early 20th century stuff though.

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