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MaxEd's avatar
MaxEd
3d

> I’d say it looked fine at the time, but we all know that isn’t true.

Nah, world graphics looked fine enough. Or at least serviceable. Now, UI was an atrocity. I still remember Inventory UI for the first 3 Geneforge games with... less than fondness.

These days, now that I myself been in the industry for 20 years, if people ask my advice about game development (which is, admittedly, rarely, since I never became a even a minor celebrity), I say that UI is the most important visual part of a CRPG. Because this is what people will actually be playing most of the time. Story? It's in UI (aside from environmental storytelling)! Combat? Mostly UI. Character development? UI again!

World only need to be readable. UI needs to be easy to understand and use, and, preferably, pleasant to look at and interact with (but without sacrificing the first two points).

Anyway, good luck with the Kickstarter! I'm going to buy the game on release!

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Deborah Newbury's avatar
Deborah Newbury
3d

Already pledged!

It's interesting, your comment about Avadon. I'm currently replaying Avadon 3: The Warborn, and it doesn't feel old in terms of visuals and play.

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