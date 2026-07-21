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Rodape's avatar
Rodape
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One of the reasons I’m so brilliant in my old age is I learn from my bad choices, er, mistakes. I just wish I could have saved game and tried out different bad choices before following a certain path. ;-)

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Fox
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"I think sometimes not liking horror is the sign of a person who has already fully internalized and accepted all the cruelty and unfairness of life."

As someone who generally isn't into horror, I think this tracks; but, alternatively, I sometimes wonder if the issue is more that when I was first exposed to horror, it was *bad* horror. I very quickly wrote the whole genre off in my childhood because jump scares and gore/violence did nothing for me.

Now, as an adult, I've been dipping my toes into the genre. Had to check out the Candyman movies (on account of Tony Todd) and had fun with those, as well as Jordan Peele's movies (all great), and am currently checking out the Aliens franchise (well, the original trilogy, at least -- though I've heard only the first one really counts as horror).

I've also been pleasantly surprised to learn that "horror games" can be good, too. Discovering that Resident Evil was near-perfectly balanced between action/survival, puzzle-solving, and exploration was a pure delight. I went in expecting a campy action game with jump scares, and wound up getting something much more like one of my favorite point-and-click adventures. (Specifically the Gamecube remake, though I also played through the original game via the GOG port.)

It's got me wondering -- could horror work with an RPG? I know there are some PnP RPGs with horror themes, but as it hasn't been my genre, I've never tried them. On the face of it, it seems a poor match -- horror is so much about *not* knowing things, whereas RPGs so often are about knowing everything (down to how much HP a door has). But that might just make it a really fun challenge for a designer, yeah?

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