The Bottom Feeder

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
wisnoskij's avatar
wisnoskij
Dec 13, 2023Edited

Maybe it is a generational difference in perspective here, but I don't understand your point of view for the most part.

Half the internet is Video Game reviews and press!

As for mainstream press, only boomers listen to that, and most current seniors don't play and never will play video games.

From my perspective you are bemoaning the fact that a dying industry that caters exclusively to senior citizens doesn't cover gaming news, and that the few video game "institutions" that try to copy these obsolete ways of doing things are bad and boring.

Yes, but so what?

We don't need institutions telling us what is good.

If you want to celebrate one of your favorite games, instead of watching The Game Awards, watch one of the 10 hour long thesis's uploaded to YT.

Reply
Share
4 replies by The Bottom Feeder and others
Dusty's avatar
Dusty
Dec 14, 2023Edited

I think the uncomfortable truth is that games are just not as socially accepted as other past times despite their popularity. Watching sports or movies are, although they are equally unproductive (maybe even moreso because you have zero influence on the outcome). It’s like porn - a LOT of people consume it, but nobody wants to be publicly associated with it because of the negative consumer stereotypes. You just kind of have to enjoy it in private and toil away in secrecy if you’re a producer.

Reply
Share
1 reply by The Bottom Feeder
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Bottom Feeder · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture