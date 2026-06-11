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The Bottom Feeder
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One thing I forgot about the obsoleteness of reviews: A huge portion of the time I now decide whether or not to buy a game by watching someone stream it on Twitch.

A good streamer can even point out the good and bad things about the design in the way a good critic used to.

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Chris
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I feel kind of opposite on reviews, they are more useful to me now than they were in the past. Even when game genres were a lot simpler magazines were often biased towards whatever the biggest genre was and whatever the biggest companies were. Generic FPS Sequel™ 9.5, Niche well made RPG 7, or 6 if the reviewer was feeling vengeful. I usually just bought whatever looked the neatest, review be damned.

Steam Reviews are mostly just useful figuring out whether a game is broken or works but pretty bad beyond that. I like roguelites and deckbuilders, I do not like slay the spire, steam as a collective overwhelmingly likes slay the spire. Mostly negative and below tends to mean a game is probably broken or stole someones Lego collection, mixed and above means its more than likely playable, and beyond that its personal taste.

Youtube and I guess "professional hobbyist" reviewers are probably the closest I have ever come to following someones recommendations. I found a few reviewers that play genres I tend to love and usually their recommendations are pretty similar to my own feelings on games within that genre. It can get weird when a game bends pretty far outside of that genre but that's where I can watch some footage and make the decision for myself.

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