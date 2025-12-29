The Bottom Feeder
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Creation and Invention Are Games We All Play
Returning to blogging and finding why classics are classics.
May 14
•
The Bottom Feeder
21
3
3
March 2026
Nerd Deep Housecleaning Update, Part 1
Running a game company online when the world was young.
Mar 22
•
The Bottom Feeder
23
27
2
Queen's Wish: A Portmortem Of Mixed Success
Reaching the beginning of the end of a career.
Mar 11
•
The Bottom Feeder
53
34
5
A Detailed Review of Like 8% of Mewgenics
Indie games doing what indie games do best.
Mar 5
•
The Bottom Feeder
27
13
2
February 2026
What Exact Products Do Games Sell, Two Case Studies
Elden Ring and Silksong are very close and very far apart.
Feb 12
•
The Bottom Feeder
41
14
3
January 2026
Video Game Thoughts Bonus Bag #9
A special TV and movie edition. Plus, our next game!
Jan 23
•
The Bottom Feeder
26
14
1
December 2025
The Top Ways Video Games Affect Your Brain. Number Five May Disturb You!
So what, exactly, are video games FOR?
Dec 29, 2025
•
The Bottom Feeder
39
17
2
Video Game Thoughts Bonus Bag #8
In which I am a crank, again.
Dec 11, 2025
•
The Bottom Feeder
21
16
2
November 2025
Understanding The Player Brain, Pt. 1: Loss Avoidance
If you want to manipulate a player's brain, you must first understand it.
Nov 24, 2025
•
The Bottom Feeder
43
41
5
The Time I Annoyed Lord British and He Gave Me His Debris
Even when young, I had the tenacity of the cockroach.
Nov 17, 2025
•
The Bottom Feeder
34
13
3
Four Ways To Make Your Turn-Based Game More Interesting (Or Ruin It)
The dose makes the poison.
Nov 5, 2025
•
The Bottom Feeder
31
14
2
October 2025
Avernum 4: Greed And Glory Is Out!
A great new indie RPG is available, plus part 3 of the Avernum 4 story.
Oct 22, 2025
•
The Bottom Feeder
33
14
3
© 2026 The Bottom Feeder
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts